Housing Hassle: Affordable housing rules are getting an overhaul in Jackson and surrounding

Affordable housing changes are a’comin’ to Teton County. If you’re one of the (unlucky) ones on the mile-long list for affordable housing in Teton County, you should know that the rules may be slightly different by the time you get your name and number called. Thee Housing Department has been working with the Town and County Planning Departments since May on a number of new affordable and employment-based housing changes, and the final directives were issued earlier this month. The changes, meant to address lingering questions about affordable housing in Teton County, will dictate who qualifies to live in affordable, employment-based, attainable, employee and workforce homes and what restrictions apply to living in a Housing Department home. The directives will also be used to draft new Housing Rules and Regulations, which means that these changes are pretty darn important.

Prior to the new directives, the requirement for qualification was that one person in the household must work at least an average of 30 hours per week in Teton County. The new directive keeps the 30 hour per week average, but retirees will no longer be eligible to purchase or rent a restricted home. The new directives also state that it is no longer required for one person in the household to be a U.S. Citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident to rent a restricted unit, which should make it easier for Teton County residents without citizenship or resident paperwork to qualify for affordable housing. The types of assets used to calculate eligibility for restricted housing are also changing, and anything worth more than $500 can be counted. Retirement accounts are still o limits when calculating assets, though, and only liquid business assets will be included. Residential property within 150 miles of Teton County must also be sold for an applicant to qualify and the asset limit is twice the income limit for a 4-person household. Prior to the new directives, the time households were required to occupy a unit varied: 10 months for affordable, 9 months for attainable and 10 months for employment-based housing. Under the new directives, occupants are required to stay in the units 10 months across the board. The 30 percent rule — or the rule that 30 percent of a household’s income should be spent on housing — will remain in place.