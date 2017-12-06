Breakfast of Snowy Champions: Where to eat before hitting the slopes

Well, it’s that time of year again. While winter hit a month earlier than normal this year and eliminated any chance of and Indian Summer — let alone much of a Fall season — it still managed to sneak up on me. As a result, evolution and animal instinct have taken over my body and are forcing me to crawl into the warmth of my bed earlier. More noticeably, though, are the firing of neurons in my brain that cause me to crave hot, heavy, insulation-building (that extra cushion can’t be bad if its a matter of survival…) food.

With the ski season upon us, I started to think about how important breakfast is to our avid ski community. Whether it’s a grab-and-go egg sandwich or a stick-to-your-ribs breakfast covered in syrup, gravy or both, everyone in Jackson has a favorite pre-ski fuel up spot.

But for those who are new to town or just looking to change things up new to town, here’s our guide to the winter’s top spots.

Best Grab-and-Go Options

Sweet Cheeks Meats

On the corner of Scott and Alpine Lane sits this small butchery, which features a daily breakfast sandwich for $5 which will absolutely not disappoint. Served on house-made biscuits and made with house-cured and butchered meats, they offer everything from Royales (basically a burger with cheese, an egg and sometimes pickles), to Sunnyside Swines (think ham and eggs) and the occasional breakfast burrito. Don’t miss their excellent selection of house sauces. This place is a must for breakfast sandwich aficionados.

Pearl Street Bagels

Whether you’re heading from east Jackson to the village and want a quick coffee and bagel sandwich to go, or you’re heading up the pass for an early morning lap, Pearl St. Bagels is an institution that should be visited on the regular. Lucky for you there are two locations — one in the middle of town on Pearl Street and the other in Wilson — where you can snag some sweet breakfast sandwiches made every morning with fresh bagels. Whether you’re into bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese — or even bacon/sausage, egg and no cheese — they’ve got you covered. Just be sure to get in early, because these babies fly off the shelf fast.

Hole Grocer

If you’re looking for food to keep you pushing (or floating) through a powder day, Hole Grocer’s breakfast burritos are your ticket. They’ve got bacon, sausage and veggie options and all of them are loaded. As a bonus: If you’re having a slow morning, head over there after 10 a.m. and you’ll find that they’re only $5.

South Cable

In the new Caldera house in Teton Village, South Cable offers croissant breakfast sandwiches made with fresh croissants, eggs bacon and cheese and pastries. They’ll go great with that booze-filled beverage you can also attain at Caldera. That’s right — if you’re in need of some hair-of-the-dog, their sloshies are deliciously fresh.

Best Sit Down Options

Picnic

This gem is in West Jackson down by the new post office and offers fare for all types of eaters. Looking for a grain bowl or veggie/vegan/gluten-free yet energy-boosting breakfast? This is your spot.

Or, are you looking for a huge breakfast burrito covered in verde sauce, or a gravy-covered biscuit with ham? This is also your spot. Though it’s usually busy, the service is excellent and food comes out quickly. And if you don’t feel like sitting, you can always grab it to go along with a handful of their delicious pastries. They’re a great mid-mountain snack.

Nora’s Fish Creek Inn

Yet another institution in Jackson, Nora’s is known for their all-American breakfast, which is killer. Located in Wilson, it’s a great option for brunch after those early morning pass laps and a good fueling station before heading to the mountain.

Their pancake stacks and banana bread french toast are the very best, as are the huevos rancheros. If you head before 9 a.m., they’ll even poach your eggs.

Or, if you’re looking for a boozy brunch, they’ve got you covered with bloodies and mimosas. We won’t judge.

Pearl Street Market

While Pearl Street Market is a little off the radar for breakfasters, it really shouldn’t be. The market serves excellent and filling breakfast, and their breakfast tacos are loaded with deliciously spiced eggs, veggies and your choice of sausage or bacon. They also offer pancakes, traditional bacon and eggs with toast, and whatever else will please your fancy. PJH

Comments

comments