Cosmic Cafe: Thought Provoking Discoveries

“The illiterate of the 21st century will be people who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” ~Bob Proctor



The horizons of understanding who we are, what is possible and what goes on in the cosmos are all rapidly expanding frontiers. The following information is the kind that challenges old ideas and beliefs. Enjoy noticing your responses as you read on … and see if you are able to hold an open mind, lean in with curiosity and perhaps do your own further research. Or perhaps your tendency is to resist what can be a bit mind blowing and belief shattering.



THE MYSTERY OF SATURN’S RINGS

In his book, The Ring Makers of Saturn, former longtime NASA and aerospace industry scientist and author Norman Bergrun documents that the rings of Saturn are not permanent. Rather, he and many other scientists using data from our space probes have observed for decades that the rings change as frequently as minute by minute.

NASA’s Cassini Probe detected what they describe as electromagnetic vehicles thousands of miles long inside several of the rings. These vehicles were observed emitting a plasma exhaust as they apparently made and changed the rings. Further, NASA reported that another large “thing in the ring” is wedge-shaped and has been emitting radio signals for the past 25 years. Some theorize that these enormous rings are not only created, but the entire pattern looks like a gigantic CD. Sound engineers examining the rings consider them to be a mega-powered broadcasting system of sound frequencies.

Are these sound frequencies sourced from a hyper dimension? Are they made by a different, advanced level of intelligence? Might the frequencies reaching us affect the ways we are able to perceive what we consider to be real? TBD.



RUINS FROM AN ADVANCED CIVILIZATION 12,000 YEARS OLD

The archaeological site of Gobekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey is one of many current “smoking gun” excavations revealing that highly advanced civilizations have been on this earth for thousands and thousands … and some suspect even millions … of years. The ruins of Gobekli Tepe are 12,000 years old, and were built by an advanced civilization right after the last ice age. Scientists determined the last ice age was preceded by a comet, which struck the Earth and caused mass destruction, extinctions and climate change. This event is also depicted in some of the carvings at Gobekli Tepe.

Since excavations began there in 1995, this archaeological treasure has revealed very sophisticated architectural structures, carvings of animals now mostly extinct, precisely placed monumental sized stones with inscriptions and giant T-shaped pillars 18 feet high weighing up to 60 tons. All of this is 7000 years older than Stonehenge in England or 7,500 years before the accepted dating of the Pyramids in Egypt.

Think about it. These discoveries are rewriting the history of civilization. Advanced civilizations have been here continuously way earlier than previously considered. In the sweep of time, each of these civilizations disappeared. We are not the first or the last or the most advanced civilization this earth has hosted.



NEW EVIDENCE ABOUT US

Human by Design is the latest book by scientist, spiritual teacher and best-selling author Gregg Braden. He continues his extensive search into who we are, sharing peer reviewed science that there is no physical evidence that we descended from apes or from Neanderthals. Rather, he relates, Anatomically Modern Humans (formerly called Cro-Magnons) suddenly appeared on the earth 200,000 years ago, and we have not changed since.

Braden notes that specific, intentional, simultaneous and precise genetic changes involving swapping two DNA letters, fusing two other chromosomes and deleting other parts, suddenly appeared at that time, making us who we are today. He concludes this was not the product of slow evolution. Only because some Cro-Magnons interbred with Neanderthals do some of us have a bit of Neanderthal in our genetics.

How and maybe why this happened are to be discovered. An important take away from this book is that there is still so much untapped potential in our current DNA which is ours to discover, activate and experience the full potential of who we are.



THE FURTHER UNFOLDING OF THESE DISCOVERIES

It is important and exciting to allow the new evidence in these and other rapidly expanding arenas to lead wherever they are taking us, rather than trying to fit new information into an old, outdated story. We are all invited to be resilient in the face of all these changes. As Charles Darwin said a very long time ago, “It is not the smartest or the strongest of a species that survives, it is those who are most adaptable to change.” PJH

