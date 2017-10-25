Rocky Horror Halloween: Off Square Theatre Company brings a cult classic and costume party to Jackson

Clare Payne Symmons, executive director at Off Square Theatre Company, can watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show any time of year.

There’s a reason it’s a cult classic.

“It’s funky and upbeat and so easy to get into and play along with,” Symmons said. “Most people know all the words to the songs. It’s an easy thing to jump in and bounce around to ‘The Time Warp.’”

For those unfamiliar with the famous show, Rocky Horror Picture Show follows a young, naïve couple whose car breaks down in a storm. They seek shelter in a nearby castle where they meet Dr. Frank N. Furter, a mad scientist and transvestite who seduces them.

Screenings of the movie often feature audience participation with people in costume talking back to the screen.

While Symmons can watch the show any time of year, it’s been closely associated with Halloween and there’s no better time to watch it, she said.

“Halloween is the perfect time to celebrate the outrageousness of the entire show,” Symmons said.

And that is what Off Square is doing with its Rocky Horror Halloween Party on Saturday.

The party starts at 8 p.m. Saturday Black Box Theater in the Center for the Arts and costs $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Grand Teton Distillery and Snake River Brewing will provide the adult beverages, which also means the party is only for those 21 years and older.

The party will feature music and dancing along with a screening of the cult classic film in the background.

At various points the party hosts might switch the film’s soundtrack on so people can dance along with the movie.

People are encouraged to wear any costume they want.

“Anything goes,” Symmons said.

There will be a special prize in the costume contest for those dressed as characters from the film, though, so you may want to slap on your favorite corset and thigh highs a’la Dr. Frank N. Furter, the sweet transvestite from Transylvania. He really is the best. PJH

Off Square Theatre, Rocky Horror Picture Show costume party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Box Theater in the Center for the Arts, $25 in advance at www.offsquare.org, $30 at the door, 21 years old and over.

