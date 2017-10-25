Music Box: Blues Legend Phil Wiggins, George Kilby, Jr. & Andy Calder at the Rose

As part of the educational program “Racism, Reconciliation and the Blues,” the Rose will be hosting a show by blues legend Phil Wiggins, recent recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts prestigious National Heritage Fellowship, along with New York City guitarist and longtime musical partner George Kilby, Jr. and veteran bassist (and Jackson resident) Andy Calder.

Just the opportunity for the Jackson community to see Wiggins in action is a rare — and last minute — one. The show wasn’t even announced until last week, due in part to Wiggins’ recent honor at the Library of Congress, so it’s quite the welcome, and unexpected, addition to the Halloween week calendar.

This program is even cooler still, though, because harp ace Phil Wiggins, who lives in Washington, DC, along with NYC-based guitarist George Kilby, Jr., are spending the day prior to the show at the Rose presenting their show to the kids at Wilson Elementary School.

“I’ve been playing in a trio with blues harmonica legend Phil Wiggins for about 3 years now,” local musician and One Ton Pig member Andy Calder said. “These school programs have been important parts of our tours since my beginnings with him. The programs have become especially important this year, due to heightened tensions about race.”

The trio will perform two sets: The first will be a set of songs from their educational program “Racism, Reconciliation, and the Blues,” and all proceeds from the show will benefit schools that are unable to fund the program. The second set will feature songs from the group’s upcoming album, set for release in 2018.

“This is something I’m proud of for a number of reasons,” Calder said. “Musically, I’m honored to share the stage with such a pillar of American culture. Perhaps more importantly, I’m proud to deliver a message to kids that will help make a real social difference, one that is sorely needed. “

There is no cover charge for the music, but donations to the program are welcome.

Phil Wiggins, George Kilby, Jr. & Andy Calder will play at the Rose at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. The show is free and open to the public. Donations to cover the cost of the program are welcome.

On top of the killer blues show, it’s also Halloween week, and you know what that means: lots of music and lots of costume parties. Our fav!

Whether you’re looking for a rage-y good time or a low key costume bash, we’ve got the goods on what’s happening in Jackson.

THRILLER Workshop and Zombie Crawl at Dancers’ Workshop Studio

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $20

One of Jackson’s most unique Halloween traditions, the THRILLER Workshop and Zombie Crawl is a sure way to get your dancing skillz on point prior to Wednesday night.

Here’s the deal: Every year, Dancers’ Workshop throws a party to teach you guys how to dance the “Thriller” — that epic choreography born of one of Michael Jackson’s most famous songs. And, as a bonus, you get to do so in your finest zombie makeup, and then “crawl” from the studio to the street in a “Thriller” flash mob.

Habitat for Humanity HallowWine at Hand Fire Pizza

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $20

At this point, Teton Habitat’s HallowWine is a Halloween tradition. The event, which features a wine tasting, silent auction fundraiser and plenty of food, is in its 5th year, and will be DJ’d and MC’d by KHOL 89.1 FM.

It wouldn’t be HallowWine without a costume contest, with this year’s prizes going for: Best in Show, Scariest, Best Couple, Best Group, and Best Creative Theme. The costume contest will be judged by local celebrities, so start schmoozing.

Rally Round the Family Halloween Bash at Pink Garter

Saturday, Oct. 28; tickets start at $5; event is 21 and up

What could be better than a pre-Halloween Rage Against The Machine Tribute party? Nothin’. Nothin’ could be better. That’s why you should head out to Rally ‘Round The Family at Pink Garter, where you can have a pocket full of shells or whatever you hip kids do.

And because it’s Halloween weekend, the party will include a contest with the them of Basic Witch, which is a take on, well, basic bitch. Winners with the best “Basic Witch” costume are up for a chance to win a $50 bar tab.

Rocky Horror Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $25

We should all do the Time Warp again, and again, and again. Luckily you can do that on Saturday at Off Square Theatre’s Rocky Horror Halloween Party at Center for the Arts.

There will be costumes, contests adult beverages and dancing galore with help from a KHOL disc jockey while Rocky Horror Picture Show plays on the big screen.

Dia De Los Muertos at the Rose

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.; free; event is 21 and up

A Dia De Los Muertos costume dance party at the Rose? Why, yes. We’ll take two. The night will include a costume party, dancing and wicked drink specials on drinks like Death by Tiki. And, best of all, it’s free dollars. We can get on board with this one so hard.

Halloween Party with One Ton Pig at Silver Dollar

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; free

What could be better than celebrating Halloween? Celebrating at The Silver Dollar Bar & Grill with One Ton Pig, of course! Live music, tons of adult beverages and a costume contest with a prize for the winner. You really can’t go wrong. PJH

Comments

comments