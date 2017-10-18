Music Box: Pinedale just one stop on 46-date Jon Stickley Trio’s “Dream Vision” Tour

Jackson, you’re in for a musical (wine-fueled) treat. You just have to head over to Pinedale to get it.

Luckily for you, Pinedale is a quick trip through the canyon. Once you’re on the other side, you’ll be met with the gypsy jazz, bluegrass and hip-hop musical mashup of The Jon Stickley Trio, which will be performing at the The Sublette County Library Lovatt Room in Pinedale.

The show, hosted by Pinedale Fine Arts Council, will kick off Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., and in addition to the kick-ass musical stylings of The Jon Stickely Trio, there will be wine, appetizers and desserts a’flowin’. What more could you ask for?

A bit on The Jon Stickley Trio: The boys from Ashville, North Carolina —Lyndsay Pruett on violin, Patrick Armitage on drums and Jon Stickley on guitar — are not slaves to any particular genre, choosing instead to borrow from here and there to create a sound as unique as their name.

That sound has landed them on many a festival stage, and often alongside groups like Greensky Bluegrass, The String Cheese Incident and Ween.

Their music has been called an “exhilarating all-acoustic swirl” by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and Greensky Bluegrass’ Anders Beck said about the trio that, “In a time when a lot of instrumental music feels more like math than art, Jon Stickley Trio’s Triangular reminds us of the pure joy that can be created and shared through music.”

The sound of the group is eclectic, wild and best of all, it just simply works, creating an exciting and innovative sound that feels right whether the band is performing their original tunes or rocking out to a creative cover song.

The stop in Pinedale is part of the Stickley Trio’s 46-date “Dream Vision” tour, which includes stops at the Sisters Folk Fest in Sisters, OR and The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn.

That lineup of big shows makes their stop in Pinedale all the more special. Small venue, good wine and great music, right in the middle of Wyoming.

There’s more, though. The band will be hosting a pre-party of sorts prior to their show at the Sublette County Library, which will play out in the form of a free acoustic workshop hosted by the band.

To participate, one only needs to drag in their ol’ acoustic guitar, fiddle or violin at 6 p.m., about an hour prior to the show.

Jon Stickley and Lyndsey Pruett will both be acting as music instructors to lead the informal workshop, which will be equal parts hands-on and awesome.

Were there ever a musical reason to trek from Jackson to Pinedale, this is it. And it’s free. Wednesday night is destined to be a win all around. PJH

The Jon Stickley Trio will perform Wednesday, October 18 at the The Sublette County Library Lovatt Room in Pinedale. The workshop starts at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

