DEMOCRACY IN CRISIS: Podcast 8.31.17

Planet Columnist Baynard Woods talks with the New Yorker‘s Amanda Petrusich about her eclipse experience; it’s not what you think.

This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with Amanda Petrusich, who recently wrote for the New Yorker about spending a night in the home where Donald Trump was conceived.

Listen here:

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Baynard Woods for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Comments

comments