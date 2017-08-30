MUSIC BOX: Back to Roots

Pulse of the local scene ebbs, flows as summer ends.

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Oddly enough, a post-eclipse touring band lull is upon the region this Labor Day weekend. What has historically been the last push of large-scale shows will instead be left to local talent to fill the airwaves. Fortunately, that’s a good thing.

In case you haven’t noticed, Jackson’s local scene has been and will be kicking tail, both inside and outside of the county line. DJ Cut la Whut recently made his annual trek to perform at Shambhala Music Festival; Sneaky Pete & the Secret Weapons are slotted with top acts for Groovin’ On 2017 in Montana in a couple of weeks in advance of a new album; Freda Felcher is Kickstarting their debut album of original music written by Leif Routman; Maddy German released a concept music video for “Baby Ask” exploring the polarity of self; country star Reba McIntire sang with Whiskey Mornin’ at the National Museum of Wildlife Art; Grand Targhee celebrated its 30th Annual Bluegrass Festival; Canyon Kids released their third album, the seven song set, Leviathan; and Benyaro just released a single, “Pimp Wife,” from his new full-length album One Step Ahead of Your Past in advance of a Sept. 8 release. Those are just a few of the highlights of what is a growing artist music culture here in the Tetons.

It’s also time to look ahead at fall events on the horizon. Jackson Hole Community Radio 89.1 FM KHOL is gearing up for its Summer Drive Party with Sinkane on Sept. 26 at the Pink Garter Theatre, while the Fireman’s Ball is rumored be hosting Big Head Todd & the Monsters along with Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Band on Nov. 18. The subject of next week’s Music Box will dig deeper into the acts at this year’s electronic-focused Contour Music Festival. Contour is next weekend, Sept. 8-10, featuring Kid Koala, Deltron 3030, Pharell Williams and others as well as a Vinyl Brunch on the last day.

If you’re not a part of the annual mass migration of Phishheads to Commerce City, Colorado this weekend to see Phish, or to hear Charles Bradley or ZZ Top in Salt Lake City, there are still plenty of local residencies happening around the valley in which to partake. Two new venues that have stepped into the live music arena are Hole Bowl—offering local talent on most Thursdays—and Moe’s BBQ, hosting blues-rock duo Bob Greenspan and Teresa Bollerman on Wednesdays.

Songs from Sweden, Laramie

An essence of Laurel Canyon folk and Nordic-flavored Americana, Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik sings about sleeping in her car in Wyoming on “Big Sky Country” the title track from her 2015 release. Now based out of Berlin and mid-route from Florida to California, the 39-year-old often blends folk and pop, and has released nine LPs and five EPs since 2005.

“I’m sort of a talker, so I like to share my stories in between songs,” Talvik told Fremont Tribune last week. “So my goal always with my concerts is to make people feel comfortable and to make them feel like they get to know me a little bit and to create a nice atmosphere for everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

Talvik’s U.S. presence began in 2008 when she became the first Swedish female artist to play Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. In the years since, she has toured extensively across the country with her 2011 tour lasting a whopping year and a half. She performs solo with an acoustic guitar, writing original lyrics in English though also singing the occasional Swedish folk song.

On the bill with Talvik is The Libby Creek Original, a folk-grass five-piece named after a creek in the Snow Range Mountains near their home in Laramie.

Songwriter’s Alley featuring The Libby Creek Original & Sofia Talvik, 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Silver Dollar Showroom. Open Mic 9 to 10 p.m. Free. PJH

Aaron Davis is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, member of Screen Door Porch and Boondocks, audio engineer at Three Hearted Studio, founder/host of Songwriter’s Alley, and co-founder of The WYOmericana Caravan.



Comments

comments