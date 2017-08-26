Rangers Requesting Info on Climber’s Death

Jenny Lake Rangers are asking anyone who was climbing in the Teewinot or Mount Owen area on or after Monday August 21 to notify authorities as they try to piece together what happened to the climber found dead below Peak 11,840.

Twenty-four-year-old climber, Alexander Kenan, of Chapel Hill, NC, was found deceased in Grand Teton National Park Friday, August 25th. A commercial mountain guide and his client, who discovered Kenan’s body at 10:15 a.m. as they rappelled down from Peak 11,840 while traversing between Teewinot and Mount Owen, notified Jenny Lake Rangers about the young man’s body.

According to Grand Teton National Park, two rangers were flown in by helicopter to a backcountry landing zone near the summit of the peak yesterday, rappelling three times themselves down to the scene.

After Kenan’s body was flown to Lupine Meadows around 3:30 p.m. a Teton County deputy coroner and investigating rangers were able to identify the body as Kenan’s.

Kenan’s body was found among rocks approximately 400 feet below the southwest side of Peak 11,840. He was found with a climbing rope and helmet and wearing climbing gear “appropriate for the terrain.” Due to his location and the condition of his body, it is believed he died from a fall in the last week.

There are no known witnesses to the incident that caused Kenan’s death, which is currently under investigation by the Jenny Lake Rangers. They are asking anyone climbing in the Teewinot or Mount Owen area on or after Monday August 21 to call Teton Interagency Dispatch at 307-739-3301 regardless of whether or not they saw Kenan.

