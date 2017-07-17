Search Underway in BTNF for Homicide Suspect

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Authorities are searching Bridger Teton National Forest for the suspect of a triple homicide after one of the victims’ vehicles was discovered by a recreationist last week at the Pacific Creek campground. The case involves the murders of three women near Caldwell, Idaho, in early June.

The suspect is Gerald Michael Bullinger (Mike), a 60-year-old white male with grey hair and brown eyes who was last seen in Ogden, Utah, about one month ago. Teton County Sheriff’s Office reported he is about six feet tall, 240 pounds and was last seen wearing a baseball cap. Officials believe him to be armed and “possibly dangerous.”

“All hands are on deck at the moment—both parks, Game and Fish and National Forest officials are involved,” Billy Kirk, public information specialist for Teton County, said.

One of the three women killed has been identified via dental records as Cheryl Baker, 56, a retired teacher of Ogden, Utah, the Idaho-Press Tribune reported June 30. Baker and Bullinger were owners of a home near Caldwell as of May 3. All three bodies were discovered on the property.

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office in Idaho is still working to identify the other two women. All three, Idaho-Press Tribune reported, were killed with a single gun shot to the head.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement to visitors and locals: “Maintain situational awareness and always be alert to your surroundings. Be deliberate with your security and protection activities. If you see something, say something.”

Meanwhile, National Forest officials have closed Pacific Creek campground. The Lava Creek, Box Creek and Clear Creek trails and the area around Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness Area are also closed. The road closure on the Pacific Creek Road begins at the Forest boundary.

Anyone with information on Bullinger should call Teton County Sheriff’s Office: 307-733-2331.

