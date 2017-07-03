Wyoming Won’t Release Voter Info to ‘Election Integrity’ Commission

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Wyoming voter information is safe from federal meddling. Republican Secretary of State Ed Murray announced today he will not provide voter info to President Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

“I am going to safeguard the privacy of Wyoming’s voters because of my strong belief in a citizen’s right of privacy,” Murray said in a statement. “… I believe elections are the responsibility of the states under the United States Constitution and I do believe this request could lead to a federal overreach.”

“In reviewing the commission’s request,” Murray continued, “I am not at all convinced that it has clearly stated its purpose is connected to the information requested.”

Wyoming is now among 42 states that have refused to provide the commission with voter data.

According to a letter Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chair of the commission, sent to all 50 states last week, the commission is seeking the following information: voters’ full names and addresses, dates of birth, political parties, the last four digits of their social security numbers, a list of the elections they voted in since 2006, felony convictions, information on whether they were registered to vote in other states, military status, and whether they lived overseas.

The commission, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has so far received the support of three states: Colorado, Missouri and Tennessee. In a statement issued by Colorado’s Secretary of State Wayne Williams–R, said, “We are very glad they are asking for information before making decisions. I wish more federal agencies would ask folks for their opinion and for information before they made decisions.”

Meanwhile, secretaries of state like Murray are using this as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to voters: “Wyoming’s elections are secure, fair, transparent and well-run. I assure every Wyoming citizen that I will safeguard the privacy of Wyoming’s voters while continuing to uphold and protect the integrity of Wyoming’s elections.”

