MUSIC BOX: Kooky Creatures

Experimental pop band Animal Collective is unleashed on the valley.

JACKSON HOLE, WY – When it comes to making albums, experimentation in the studio is not a commonality among artists. Some songwriters write complete songs, then record the layers piece-by-piece or with a live band. For the four best friends that grew up making music together in what would become Animal Collective, studio magic and inspiration from tinkering is a process that remains the integral foundation.

After 15 years, 10 studio records and three live records, the love of sonic free form, electronic, gospel, hip-hop, soul, and pop comes across in a singular batch of pleasing, completely scary, and confusing melting pots. Maybe that’s the reason behind the band’s Facebook statement, “don’t be surprised if you come to see us and it’s not what you thought it would be, and try not to get too upset.”

The band is comprised of Noah Lennox (who also creates music under the moniker Panda Bear), Dave Portner (Avey Tare), Brian Weitz (Geologist) and Josh Dibb (Deakin). After playing music together while growing up in Baltimore, Lennox, Portner and Weitz all wound up in Manhattan in the early 2000s playing alongside groups such as Black Dice while the burgeoning garage rock scene that produced bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs was in full swing. In 2009, Animal Collective hit mainstream consciousness with the album Merriweather Post Pavilion, though they had already amassed a cult following.

Now hailing from Portugal, Washington DC, Brooklyn, and Owings Mills, Maryland, the foursome of Grateful Dead fans also infuses field recordings into their music. Most recently, the band traveled to Brazil, soaking up local music and the acoustics of the rainforest. They also recorded the entire new EP there, Meeting of the Waters.

“It’s more stuff outside of music that gets us going one direction or another and often there’s like a whole bunch of things thrown out in the beginning,” Lennox recently told C-Ville Weekly. “There can be a slightly different method depending upon how much we see each other, how close we are geographically to each other.”

Opening the show is L.A./Seattle duo Jessika Kenney & Eyvind Kand, bringing a mesmerizing and experimentally dramatic approach to viola and voice.

Animal Collective with Jessika Kenney & Eyvind Kand, 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the Pink Garter Theatre. $32 to $82. PinkGarterTheatre.com.

MOM’s Dirty party

Music on Main opens its 12th year in a big, gritty, honest way. That’s really all you need to know about Portland, Oregon, septet Dirty Revival, which kicks off the eight-date Music on Main concert series in Victor City Park.

The ensemble of high school buddies brings the fire of Aretha Franklin, the funk of Stevie Wonder, the power of Earth Wind and Fire, and the soul of Rose Royce.

Opening the night is the six-piece iteration of Canyon Kids, slated to release a new recording this summer. Upcoming shows in the outdoor summer series include Hot Buttered Rum June 29; Driftwood July 6; Main Squeeze July 13; Andy Frasco and the UN July 20; Kris Lager Band July 27 and The Motet August 3. Closing MOM on August 10 is Turnpike Troubadours.

Teton Valley Foundation presents Music on Main with Dirty Revival and Canyon Kids, 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Victor City Park. Free, all-ages. TetonValleyFoundation.org.

Vinyl brunch spins right round

It’s another way to connect to your musical kinfolk, another way to break out of the digital cycle. Gather with wax connoisseurs at the 2nd annual Vinyl Brunch & Vinyl Record Sale, where three out-of-town bulk vinyl sellers have been headhunted by organizer and Contour Music Festival co-founder Matt Donovan.

Individual swappers and sellers are also invited to participate. Host Jackson Hole Still Works will have a bloody mary bar and other selections of its spirits available, as well as live deejays on two turntables, and yard games. For more information about selling vinyl at the event, contact Donovan at [email protected] or 970-420-7762.

Second annual vinyl brunch & vinyl record sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Jackson Hole Still Works. Free. PJH

