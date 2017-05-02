SPET Voting Today

Vote today for 11 capital projects for housing, transportation, public safety, education, senior care and recreation to be funded by SPET. Polls are open till 7 p.m. and unregistered Teton County voters can register at the polls.

Eleven items totaling $70 million are on the ballot, each vying for some of the valley’s 6th cent of sales tax, of which tourists pay about 60 percent. Vote for as many or as few projects as you’d like to see funded.