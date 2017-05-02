SPET Voting Today
By Robyn Vincent on May 2, 2017
Some Quick SPET Beta
Vote today for 11 capital projects for housing, transportation, public safety, education, senior care and recreation to be funded by SPET. Polls are open till 7 p.m. and unregistered Teton County voters can register at the polls.
Voting centers include:
– Old Wilson Schoolhouse
– Rec Center
– Teton County Library
Eleven items totaling $70 million are on the ballot, each vying for some of the valley’s 6th cent of sales tax, of which tourists pay about 60 percent. Vote for as many or as few projects as you’d like to see funded.
Projects include:
– Replacement of current START Buses and purchase of additional START Buses: $6.5 million
– Town/County government employee housing at START Bus Facility: $8.3 million
– Central Wyoming College (CWC) – Jackson Center: $3.82 million
– Town of Jackson pedestrian improvements: $1.5 million
– County/Town Recreation Center capital repair, replacement and renovation: $2.4 million
– Town/County Housing at Parks and Recreation Maintenance Facility: $2.9 million
– Redmond/Hall Affordable Housing/Rentals Project: $4.05 million
– Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage: $15.33 million
– Fire Station No. 1 (Jackson) and Fire Station No. 3 (Hoback) Improvements: $6.8 million
– St. John’s Living Center: $17 million
– A related ballot item to request citizens’ stamp of approval on how to use funds leftover from a recent South Park Loop Pathway SPET project, which came in under budget. Electeds are proposing to use the approximately $1.5 million of leftover funding toward a South U.S. Highway 89 pathway, underpass and wildlife fencing
