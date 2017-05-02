COSMIC CAFE: Evolutionary Films & Television

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Curious minds love to expand their horizons. Here’s a selection of easy to find films related to Cosmic Café topics for your enjoyment.

Documentaries

Free Energy: The Race to Zero Point

“Electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities… This new power…would be derived from the energy which operates the Universe…the cosmic energy.” – Nikola Tesla

Now theoretically and mathematically proven, the question no longer is: “Does this zero-point energy exist?” but rather, “Can we tap this inexhaustible resource of free and unlimited energy and manifest new technologies which are both inexpensive and environmentally safe?”

Catching the Sun

Exploring the triumphs and challenges of workers and entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of the clean energy economy (solar), produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Living Matrix

The documentary brings together academic and independent researchers, practitioners and science journalists whose work reveals scientific evidence that energy and information fields, not genetics, control health and wellbeing. These include internationally known healer, Dr. Eric Pearl; cellular biologist and former Stanford University professor, Dr. Bruce Lipton; author Lynne McTaggart, and former U.S. astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell, among others.

Gregg Braden videos

Braden is a New York Times best-selling author, and leading edge scientist. Check out the following of his fascinating talks on Youtube: Missing Links, Living in the Divine Matrix, Your Heart is Stronger than Your Brain. Search Gregg Braden 2017.

The Boy with the Incredible Brain

Directed by Steve Gooder, this documentary is the story of Daniel Tammet, one of the world’s savants. He can do calculations to 100 decimal places in his head, and learn a language in a week. The film follows Tammet as he travels to America to meet the scientists who are convinced he may hold the key to unlocking similar abilities in everyone.

Happy

Critically acclaimed and inspiring, this documentary talks to people from all walks of life about what makes them happy to understand the secrets of happiness. Everyone from scientists, monks, Southerners, and rickshaw drivers in Calcutta chime in and give their take.

10 Questions for the Dalai Lama

Filmmaker Rick Ray poses philosophical questions to the Dalai Lama during a visit to his East Indian monastery.

Television

Outlander

This beautifully filmed British-American television drama series is based on the historical time travel Outlander novels by Diana Gabaldon. Every set and costume detail is impeccable, as is the acting. Following the characters as their relationships intersect across time is mesmerizing. You might want to catch up on all the compelling seasons of this one on Starz.

Film: Relevant oldies

Frequency

Serious disruptions to the earth’s magnetic field by solar flare activity alters the normal fabric of time and space, making it possible to time travel and alter events in the past.

Defending Your Life

Accounting for your life after you die. Lots to reflect on in this moving story starring Meryl Streep.

Film: A new gem

Arrival

The earth is on the verge of another cataclysmic war. Non-terrestrial intelligences appear in 12 different locations around the world. A scientist and a linguist work against time and with time to figure out how to understand their obvious attempt to deliver a potentially game changing message to humanity. PJH

Carol Mann is a longtime Jackson resident, radio personality, former Grand Targhee Resort owner, author, and clairvoyant. Got a Cosmic Question? Email [email protected]

Comments

comments