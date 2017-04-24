Young Woman Found Dead in Home

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Teton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 26-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Lee Frank.

Dispatch received a call from Frank’s roommate at 8 this morning. The roommate found Frank partially submerged in a bathtub full of water at their home on Ponderosa Drive. Members of Teton Fire and EMS declared Frank deceased when they arrived to the scene.

Teton County Detective Sergeant Todd Stanyon said the death is suspicious in nature, but that “doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re suspecting foul play.” There was no evidence of trauma or violence at the scene. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We’re still conducting an active investigation,” Stanyon said. “A lot of it is going to come down to what the autopsy shows.”

Frank’s family has been notified. Stanyon said his department is doing all it can to understand the circumstances of Frank’s death. “Obviously, any time someone that young loses their life, it’s a tragic event no matter the circumstances. We owe it to her and her family to put the pieces together as best we can, and come up with facts as best we can.”

Frank is originally from Willoughby, Ohio. She moved to Jackson in September and worked as a cook at a restaurant in town.

