THIS WEEK: Free arts and culture events

See an open rehearsal

Off-Square Theatre is gearing up for its production of Water by the Spoonful, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Quiara Alegría Hudes, opening April 27. Take this opportunity to see a free open rehearsal of the play and an in-depth discussion with director and humanities scholar Dr. Karin Waidley. The play follows Elliot, a Puerto Rican Iraq veteran, in his journey to put his life back together after his tour of duty.

Water by the Spoonful open rehearsal5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Black Box Theater. Free.

Artists talk poignant parallels

In advance of the Art Association’s Art in Translation exhibition opening April 29, come hear the artists talk about their work. Three contemporary artists from Mexico have spent time in Jackson learning about the Latino community’s needs, and have made work based on these collaborations. Starting Thursday, the artists will be in town giving free talks at a variety of locations.

Verónica Gerber Bicecci has been working with Pati Rocha from Teton County Library. She will present a radio program in English and Spanish that combines visual and performance pieces to highlight the experience of similar stories being told in both languages.

Utilizing her social, collaborative and site-specific artistic practice, Sandra Calvo will showcase housing, shelter, and territory issues in Jackson. In collaboration with Carmina Oaks and Jorge Moreno from One22, Calvo’s installation piece reflects housing challenges here in Teton County and the people impacted.

Edgardo Aragón will present a video showcasing the parallel landscapes shared by Jackson and Tlaxcala, Mexico. Aragón has been working with Angel Ramos from Hoback Junction. The video will feature some of Angel’s experiences working to integrate into the Jackson community and still maintain connections with his hometown.

Art in Translation guest artist Verónica Gerber Bicecci, noon Thursday, April 20 at the Teton County Library. Free.

Art in Translation guest artist Sandra Calvo, 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the Art Association. Free.

Art in Translation artists Sandra Calvo, Verónica Gerber, Edgardo Aragón, and curator Cecilia Delgado Masse talk at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the Center Theater Lobby. Hosted by Think WY. Free. Presentations in Spanish, with simultaneous translation in English.

Art in Translation guest artist Edgardo Aragón, noon Thursday, April 27 at the Art Association photography studio. Free.

Go to an art opening

After his successful exhibition at the Nicolaysen Art Museum last winter, Thomas Macker brings his show, Holdout, to the Center, opening Friday. Macker uses new media materials and techniques to explore camouflage, bygone war propaganda, and the identity of the “holdout” figure in modern warfare.

“Camouflage means embedding something into the environment,” Macker said. “With camo, we are disguising something, making it invisible. I wanted to look at the ways camouflage literally changes the landscape.”

With the holdout figure, Macker means to investigate a hero who holds out during a time of war, perhaps as a prisoner, holding out for life. Macker references the real life “holdout” figure of Hiroo Oonda, a Japanese soldier who held out for 30 years in the Philippines, thinking he was doing espionage for his country, not comprehending that World War II had ended. Reality for Oonda was camouflaged by his all-encompassing sense of duty.

Art opening and reception for Holdout by Thomas Macker, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday April 21, Center for the Arts Theater Gallery. Free.

Visit Yellowstone for free

Baby bison, anyone? It’s cuteness overload this time of year in Yellowstone, and this weekend you can get into the park for free for National Park Week. Beginning April 21, select roads will open to wheeled vehicles, including Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris to Madison to Old Faithful, Madison to West Entrance, and Norris to Canyon Village.

The road from North Entrance near Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, stays open all year.

In addition to bison calves kicking up their heels and grizzly bears emerging from dens, the lovely Pasqueflower is in bloom on the northern range in Yellowstone. Also known as Prairie Crocus, it is one of the first flowers to be seen after the snow melts in sagebrush steppe and meadows between 5,600 and 9,600 feet.

Visit Yellowstone for free Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22. Check nps.gov/yell/ for more info.

