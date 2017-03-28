MUSIC BOX: Summer Daze

Hurry up, mud season—Jackson’s first round of big shows are booked.

JACKSON HOLE, WY – With the onset of spring comes summer concert announcements, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic string of outdoor and indoor opportunities. And this is only the beginning.

The Pink Garter Theatre has two earth shaking announcements for indie-rock and electronic-pop lovers, a genre that hasn’t been showcased with regularity in the region when considering its popularity across the country. Neither Animal Collective (June 27, $32 to $35) nor STRFKR (June 30, $18 to $21) have previously played Teton County, yet both are getting high profile slots at festivals from coast to coast.

“We’re really trying to mix the types of bands that we’re bringing to the Pink Garter, and it’s a treat to be able to get artists of this level,” said talent buyer Ethan Oxman. “It’s on the early side of summer and we really want to make a statement with these two acts that are both big on the national scene.”

Animal Collective is comprised of experimental veterans who happen to be best friends: Avey Tare (David Portner), Panda Bear (Noah Lennox), Deakin (Josh Dibb), and Geologist (Brian Weitz). Tags like freak folk, noise rock, ambient drone, melodic psychedelia, and tribal electronic pop may be enough to coax the unfamiliar into their weird world of complex and Beach Boys-esque compositions. Even the band members want to warn you about your expectations.

“Don’t be surprised if you come to see us and it’s not what you thought it would be, and try not to get too upset,” the band’s Facebook page reads. “AC continues to make music after 15 years, 10 studio records and three live records that combines a love of sonic free form electronic horror gospel hip-hop soul pop madness and brings it all together into something that is (hopefully) at times totally pleasing and at others completely scary and confusing, but most importantly is refreshing in this crazy, crazy world.”

Portland, Oregon, based STRFKR is the band’s adopted moniker since starting out as Starfucker, inspired by a Rolling Stones song of the same name, which coincidentally also had its title changed to “Star Star.” The band stands by the notion that dance music should also be good pop songs with lyrical depth. The show falls on the Friday of Fourth of July weekend, which makes for a star fire combination.

Targhee Bluegrass turns 30

Grand Targhee Resort recently rolled out the red carpet announcement for both of its summer festivals—13th annual Targhee Fest (July 14 to 16) and 30th annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival (Aug. 11 to 13).

Targhee Fest is a solid balance of local favorites that we’re fortunate to see fairly often (Galactic, Lucas Nelson, The Motet, The New Mastersounds, Leftover Salmon) as well as some highly anticipated newbies (Booker T’s Stax Soul Revue, The Marcus King Band, North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne presents: N.M.O).

The same can be said for Bluegrass Fest. Festival favorites Sam Bush, Tim O’Brien, The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, Travelin’ McCourys, and Del McCoury Band represent the genre’s finest. Newcomers that have been making waves at other festivals include Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle Band, Willie Watson (of Old Crow Medicine Show), Peter Rowan with Jack Casady, and Mandolin Orange, among others. Full lineups and ticket info at GrandTarghee.com.

Yo-Yo Ma & the GTMF all stars

Grand Teton Music Festival (July 3 to August 20) will again offer predominantly classical concert opportunities Wednesdays through Saturdays, with weekends dedicated to orchestra performances.

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is the centerpiece for the festival’s fundraising gala, which is a three-tiered event. The Gala Fundraising Concert is August 1 at Walk Festival Hall ($250) and will feature Ma performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra. Ma will also join festival musicians for performances of well-known chamber works. VIP tickets for a meet-and-greet are also available for the evening ($500). Or you could opt for The Grand Experience with Yo-Yo Ma at “one of Jackson Hole’s most elegant homes” on July 31, though you’ll need to come up with $7,500 to attend.

Other notable shows include folksy cellist Ben Sollee at Pink Garter Theatre (July 12), 2017 Van Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist (July 26), and Inside the Music (every Tuesday, free). Full schedule and a lesson on concert etiquette at GTMF.org.

Scholarships for Targhee Music Camp

Thanks to donations to the Targhee Music Foundation nonprofit, Targhee Music Camp is offering scholarships across four categories for its August camp: Local (for participants who live within 100 miles of Targhee), Young (18 and younger), Women, and Open. Applications are due May 15 and winners will be contacted by June 1. Camp instructors include world-class musicians such as Darrell Scott (songwriting), Sierra Hull (mandolin), Danny Barnes (banjo), and Darol Anger (fiddle), among many others.

“The scholarships are open to everyone that is ‘advanced beginner’ or beyond and has an interest in attending camp and using the education to advance their interest and ability to play,” said camp director Thomas Sneed. “It is not based on a performance submission.” For more info, check TargheeMusicCamp.com. PJH

Aaron Davis is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, member of Screen Door Porch and Boondocks, audio engineer at Three Hearted Studio, founder/host of Songwriter’s Alley, and co-founder of The WYOmericana Caravan.

