REDNECK PERSPECTIVE: A Classy Christmas

A Classy Christmas

Twas the night

Before Christmas

When all through the trailer

The girls were drinking

Shots as if sailors

Alice’s stockings were silk

Black and lacy

Her skirt rode high

It was really quite racy

Susie was passed out

Slumped in the chair

Healthy Being Juice and vodka

Had put her there

Then there arose a clatter

It was the kind of noise

Made by a fat man

With a bag full of toys.

Away to the door

I flew like a flash

Ran on the porch

Stepped over the trash

“Welcome back Santa,” I said

With a smile

“I have cold beer and chicks

So stay for a while.”

“Don’t mind if I do,”

He said, his wandering eye

Stopping when it found

Alice’s exposed thigh

He blew his nose

Popped open a Bud Lite

Sat on the couch

Snuggled to Alice quite tight.

“Have you been good?”

He asked with a grin.

“But you might get a better

Gift if you sin.”

Alice looked him over

“I can be good or bad

For the right gift

I can surely be had.”

She kissed his cheek

“I want to be clear,” she said

“I’m talking cars or condos

Not candy reindeer!”

Santa said, “I’ll forget

This Christmas Eve chore,

Spoiled brats in the Pines

Are really a bore.

Fly away with me now

Let’s spend a passionate week

Where it’s sunny and warm:

My time-share on South Beach.”

Alice agreed, “Giving free gifts

Just makes you a commie

If kids want a train set

They should ask their mommy.”

I stopped them right there

“Santa,” I said, “You are Saint Nick

Kids are counting on you

So don’t be a dick!”

Alice kicked me hard

“Don’t ruin my fun

I could use a week

On a beach in the sun.”

I asked, “What about others,

About Hog Island kids?

About those in Alpine and Victor

And even in Driggs?”

“There are families who

Don’t have a butler and maid

And if you abandoned them

They would feel betrayed.”

Santa teared up

Alice shook her head

“Dam bleeding heart liberal

With reindeer and sled.”

Santa promised, “I’ll be back

As soon as I’m done

Then it’s off to Miami

For booze, drugs and fun!”

Alice said, “OK I’ll

Wait here with Clyde,

Drink some more whiskey

And get totally fried.”

His eyes how they twinkled

His dimples how merry

He looked at me with a frown

Really quite wary

“You have Susie for fun

And juice girls are known to be easy

So hands off Alice,” he said,

“No need to be greedy.”

“Don’t be a downer

Two is better than one

It’s Christmas Eve, Santa

Don’t deny me some fun!”

He got up

And started to go.

He said, “In your stocking

You’ll only get coal!”

He gave me the finger

Placed it alongside his nose

giving a nod

Up the gas furnace vent he rose!

And he yelled at his reindeer

As he flew out of sight

“Kick it in the ass

I have a date tomorrow night!” PJH

Comments

comments