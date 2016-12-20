For Your Health

CSAs and other ways to load up on local fare this winter.

JACKSON HOLE, WY – While many were queuing hours for the gondola to open on Saturday, more than a handful of hard working folks set up shop at the Teton County Fairgrounds building and queued up their own lines of root vegetables, ranch raised beef, raw milk, artisan breads and cheeses, along with canned jellies, jams, and a variety of fermented foods. Spirits were high in both settings, as beginnings herald not only an appreciation for the moment, but also the anticipation of good things yet to come.

Still in its fledgling stage, the winter market had all the good things locals have come to expect from events sponsored by Slow Food in the Tetons. As if to whet the appetite, attendants were met upon arrival by the roasted butter aroma of artisanal popcorn from Mike Daus’ Jackson Hole POP!

Scott Stein, Slow Food’s director of operations, held down a table at the entryway, meeting and greeting new arrivals, directing people to sip wine from Jackson Hole Winery and beer from Snake River Brewing Company. Further along was a track of booths filled with stinky delicious artisan goat cheese, dark crusted raisin bread, homemade bone broth, alfalfa clover honey, ginger peach basil jam, wakame seaweed kimchee, fermented coconut mayonnaise, and the list goes on. All of this was choreographed to music from Jackson Hole’s bluesy jazz swing band, The Minor Keys.

As with the summer market, this venue puts a spotlight on vendors who are producing high quality, locally made products. Some, like Daily Roots and Mother Nature Kitchen, bring fermented foods and bone broth to sell in addition to offering CSA shares at discounted prices throughout the winter. Conversely, farms and ranches like Haderlie, Huidekoper, Purely by Chance and Lockhart Cattle Company simply bring whatever fresh products they have on hand. A few other vendors add variety to the scene, selling handmade jewelry, massage oils, tinctures, soaps, lotion, herbal remedies, and, for those who managed to hit both the slopes and the market, pay by the minute massage.

If an addiction to powder lured you away from town, this is understandable. But no worries—the market is slated for the second Saturday of the month from now through May. Here are some of the unique vendors you should know.

Daily Roots

Meet Daily Roots founder and Wyoming native, Poa Jacobson Van Sickle, who operates as a Community Supported Fermentista out of a small kitchen on West Broadway. She is calm, quiet, and unassuming with a rich vein of good humor and she is completely committed to healing your body, mind, and possibly even your spirit through her fermented creations.

After teaching health and nutrition courses to grade school children in Guatemala, Van Sickle returned to the U.S. with more than just fond memories of her travels. Parasites present in the water and food took their toll on her, as they do to many a world traveler, and aggressive medical treatments here left her body depleted of nutrition.

Continuing her studies in an effort to recover from her condition, she found good gut health to be the answer to a lot of society’s major health problems including arthritis, diabetes, cancer, depression and heart disease.

“The root cause of these problems begins in the gut, and when it comes to healing the gut, real food is better than supplement capsules because of the diversity and quantity of good bacteria [fermented foods] traveling through your body naturally,” she explained.

If it’s the middle of winter and your mind is cloudy, your immune system is down, or maybe you are feeling the kind of blah that you just can’t put your finger on, consider Van Sickle’s fermented vegetables to help lift the fog.

The Deep Sea Kimchi is a blend of green cabbage layered with onion, carrot, turnip, radish, ginger, cilantro, sesame seeds, and wakame. Specialty spices, fermented hot sauce and a variety of condiments are also on the menu.

It takes two to four weeks to create a batch of organic fermented vegetables and when refrigerated, a jar can continue its positive probiotic building evolution for several months.

$11 half pint; $20 full pint; six pickups; $1 refund when you return the jar/pro-rated options. Available at the winter People’s Market; Healthy Being Juicery and Daily Roots Kitchen, 265 West Broadway (behind NY Sub Shop). [email protected] ; 307-429-0337.

Mother Nature Kitchen

Anyone looking to warm their bones this winter need look no further than Mother Nature Kitchen, the young offshoot of Mother Nature Nutrition, created in 2015 by Martha Berkesch Lewis, MS.

Taking advantage of the Wyoming Food Freedom Act, Lewis is cranking out quart after quart of the mineral rich liquid gold known as bone broth. It has long been touted for its medicinal benefits that include improved gut health, increased collagen production for healthy skin, hair and nails, and anti-inflammatory properties.

With a beef broth recipe using pasture raised beef from Lockhart Cattle Company and the Mead Ranch, vegetables from Cosmic Apple and Haderlie Farms, and onions and carrots from her own garden plot, she does her best to keep business close to home.

“The broth is neutral to allow for a variety of uses. Add a little salt if you want to drink it plain or use the broth to cook greens, steam vegetables, or as a base for soup,” said Lewis, who holds an MS in holistic nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health.

Since moving to the valley in 2004, Lewis’ passion for promoting healthy, organic, locally grown food has been a full-time endeavor.

She happens to be the founder of the local chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation. The nonprofit is focused on healthy food education, research and activism. Managing the natural living department at Lucky’s, Lewis has also been on the board of Slow Food in Tetons and worked as a Cosmic Apple workshare manager and market girl.

$240 for a 20-week share, $12 quart weekly through the end of March, alternates chicken & beef broth, pro-rated options. Available at the winter People’s Market/arranged pickup in Jackson/[email protected] /307-690-1502

Purely by Chance Farms

Andy and Sue Heffron’s Purely by Chance Farms in Alta is home to more than 75 laying hens, a rotating crop of more than 9,000 Heritage Red Ranger and Cornish Cross broiler chickens, and a number of turkeys and hogs. This winter get in touch with Andy and reserve eggs for pickup in his office at the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.

True to its name, Purely by Chance began by happenstance in an effort to heal the Heffrons’ young grandson, who was diagnosed with a type of asthma that pediatricians correlate directly to foreign proteins in certain food groups, particularly those containing GMOs.

“After seeing our grandson in an oxygen bubble, we decided to opt out of the traditional food system and live off the land,” Andy Heffron said.

The gamble paid off and the family attributes their grandson’s successful recovery to their efforts.

“We had three goals,” he explained. “Number one was to produce good healthy nutrient rich food for our family, the second was to heal our land, which had been overgrazed by previous ranching practices, and the third was to help teach others how to do the same.”

While their products are not certified organic, the birds are hormone- and antibiotic-free and consume a soy-free diet of Big Sky Organic Feed and pasture grass in the summertime. Eggs and sausage will be available throughout the winter, but those wishing to purchase chicken, turkey, and pork shares must wait until February to sign up for the 2017 growing season.

$8 for a dozen eggs, $10 a pound for choice of hot Italian or breakfast sausage. Available at Chamber of Commerce after contacting Heffron or at the winter People’s Market. [email protected]/307-699-3129

Haderlie Farms

Owned and operated by Curtis Haderlie and a handful of dedicated agrarians, Haderlie Farms cranks out a variety of goods all year long including raw milk, cream, butter, eggs, egg nog, beef, pork, lamb, chicken and produce.

Visitors to summer and winter markets alike will recognize their stand from a vast assortment of colorful coolers marked with contents and prices, and from the serpentine line of repeat customers.

Haderlie contributes his success to the wide variety of products he has to offer. Along with the standard fare, Wyoming soaps, Wind River herbs, and a light and sweet variety of clover honey are on the menu for the winter market. After December, the only thing missing will be the produce, which faded away by the first of the month. “Our high tunnels were still operating up until a few weeks ago, but we pulled the plug at negative 20. It’s just not economically viable,” Haderlie said.

However, the farm has invested in a solar green house and has plans to extend the growing season in 2017. “We will fire up the greenhouse in March and hope to be producing greens by the end of April. The farm will have carrots, cabbage, and beets through the first part of January.

Haderlie, who grew up on the farm, once worked as a stockbroker and in software sales. Upon returning to Wyoming, he began “playing” with the farm, a hobby that soon became a full-time job. Now, he is looking to the next generation to step up and help carry on the momentum. With a quality product and no plans to slow down, it seems that the family is staying true to their tagline, “Farming at 6,000 feet in the mountains of Wyoming and loving it…”

Early Bird Special

Local farmers are working on building energy efficient, sustainable answers to year-round cultivation here. From solar power and wood stoves, to sub soil heating cables and late season planting, solutions are on the horizon. Until then, it’s never too early to think about your summer CSA, from beets, greens, carrots, and bok choy to artisanal cheeses, free-range eggs, cut flowers, and fresh baked bread.

People interested in purchasing CSA shares should consider the benefits of purchasing a share now. “Investing in shares this time of year is a win-win,” said Erika Eschholz, co-owner of Teton Full Circle Farms. “The customer gets a good deal, the farm receives funds for early season supplies, the earth benefits from regenerative agriculture and less fossil fuels are used to transport veggies.”

On average, a full summer’s share costs about $500. Folks who purchase shares before January 1 can save as much as $100 depending on where they buy.

Shares are available from the following farms:

Cosmic Apple Gardens, Victor, Idaho

EverGreen Farm, Smoot, Wyoming

Purely by Chance Biodiverse Farm, Alta, Wyoming

Teton Full Circle Farm, Victor, Idaho

Robinson Family Farm, Bedford, Wyoming

