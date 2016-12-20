Where to find specialty items from some of your favorite farms and burgeoning food purveyors.

JACKSON HOLE, WY – If you had plans to attend the winter People’s Market on Saturday, but got stuck in gridlock leaving the Village, have no fear. More than a handful of stores in the valley carry local items throughout the year.

The Aspens Market sells grass-fed, antibiotic/hormone-free beef from Lockhart Cattle Company and the Robinson Family Farm and Ranch in Bedford, Wyo. Look for Yukon Nugget, Baby Red Potatoes, and microgreens from Huidekoper Ranch Farms in Wilson and Paradise Spring Farm in Victor, along with tomatoes and greens from Vertical Harvest.

In Jackson, visit Local Butcher, launched by the owners of Local and Trio, Chefs Will Bradhof and Paul Wireman. Here, you can stare down Lockhart’s Tomahawk Steak. Essentially a rib eye with a good portion of the rib bone still attached, this impressive cut of meat is dry aged for 28 days.

Manager Clarke Todd says he’s proud of the shop’s relationships with area farmers and purveyors. “People are seeing that they don’t have to travel very far to have a great dining experience. You can grab a bone in rib eye here and it’s going to be just as good as a steakhouse in New York, but it’s coming from just two miles down the road.”

Local Butcher also carries products from Bio Dynamic Cheeses from Paradise Springs Farm in Teton Valley, Idaho, the Hot Shot Chevre from Winter Winds Farm in Victor, an assortment of jams and jellies from Roots Kitchen and Cannery, along with a healthy supply of Lockhart beef bones to make your own bone broth.

For those who like to multitask, Lucky’s Market serves local brews and libations to shoppers. Sip beer from Snake River Brewing and Melvin or sample whiskey, bourbon or vodka from Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs. Enjoy an uber-local buzz with Jackson Hole Still Works’ Highwater Vodka or Great Grey Gin. Buy a bag of artisan popcorn from Jackson Hole Pop to go with your beverage or peruse meal accoutrements, like Yellowstone Natural Salt, which comes from an artesian spring on the Bridger Teton National Forest.

Drinking and shopping are welcome at Jackson Whole Grocer too. But it’s also the place to stock up on local breakfast ingredients to fuel your outdoor outings. Pick up a rustic loaf of Pain au Levain from Persephone. Top with Queen Bee Honey out of Lovell or pair with eggs from Paul Smith’s Wyoming Chicken Ranch. Garnish with greens from Cosmic Apple or take a more gluttonous approach with a Maple Glazed Donut from Nom Nom Doughnuts.

Missing something? While the Wyoming Food Freedom Act, signed into law by Governor Matt Meat in 2015, allows vendors to sell directly to people from their home kitchens, those selling to grocery stores must comply with state and federal guidelines in regards to food preparation. Raw milk, as well as some cheeses, canned goods, broths and fermented foods made outside of a certified kitchen must be purchased directly from the producer (we’ve given you a few ways to contact those folks in this issue). PJH

