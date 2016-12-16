Pass Reopens, No Fatalities Reported

Jackson Hole, WY — After a long night for commuting motorists, WYDOT and Search and Rescue officials, Teton Pass reopened at 9:15 this morning with no reported fatalites. The pass had been closed since around 5 p.m. Thursday after a massive avalanche off the popular ski run Twin Slides, off Mt. Glory, spread 20 feet of snow across the road.

The avalanche swept at least one car in its path. A motorist in a Jeep Cherokee was pushed off the highway 50 or 60 feet. “The driver was uninjured but went to the hospital as a precautionary measure,” said Lieutenant Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Teton County Sheriff’s office and Teton County Search and Rescue officials, who believe the avalanche to be skier triggered, were searching into the late evening for skiers or snowboarders who could have been caught in the slide. The search concluded with officials reporting no backcountry users buried or harmed in the avalanche, Brackin said.

Meanwhile WYDOT worked all night to clear the area of chundery layers of snow, said Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for WYDOT District 3.

The pass happened to be scheduled for routine avalanche control last night.

Stay tuned to The Planet for updates on this story.

Comments

comments